Radiohead share “If You Say the Word” video; ‘Kid A’ paintings up for auction

Radiohead have made a video for "If You Say the Word," one of the unreleased tracks on the upcoming Kid A Mnesia reissue package. Directed by Norwegian filmmaker Kasper Häggström (Kelly Lee Owens's "Corner of My Sky"), the darkly funny video features what seems to be Animal Control workers tasked with rounding up some escaped species and returning them to their natural habitat. You can watch that below.

Kid A Mnesia is a joint reissue of Radiohead's Kid A and Amnesiac, which were recorded at the same time but released a year apart, along with a third disc, Kid Amnesiae, that includes "alternate versions and elements of Kid A and Amnesiac album tracks and B-Sides," "If You Say the Word,” and a previously unreleased studio recording of "Follow Me Around.” It's out November 5 and you can preorder it here.

In other news, Christie's auction house recently announced that Radiohead graphic designer Stanley Donwood will be selling six large-scale paintings he created for Kid A's artwork, which will also be on display at Christie's London gallery alongside drawings, lyrics, and digital art all made during this era of the band. Curated with Thom Yorke, the exhibition is titled "How to Disappear Completely" and will be on display from October 9-15. More info is here and you can see four of the main works below.

There's also the digital "KID A MNESIA Exhibition" which will be available via PlayStation 5, PC, and Mac in November.

Stanley Donwood: Hole, 2001

Stanley Donwood: Trade Center, 1999

Stanley Donwood: Hotels and a Swimming Pool, 1999