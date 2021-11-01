Radiohead share studio version of “Follow Me Around” from ‘Kid A Mnesia‘

Radiohead's Kid A Mnesia, the combined deluxe reissue of Kid A and Amnesiac, is out this Friday and just ahead of its release they've shared another one of the rarities, "Follow Me Around." The song dates back to O.K. Computer and the band frequently performed it at soundchecks but never released a recording of it, apart from using it in a montage in tour documentary Meeting People is Easy. It's only made the band's actual setlist a handful of times over the last two decades.

The studio version is spare, not much more than acoustic guitar and Thom Yorke's vocals, and comes with a new video directed by Us (The Rolling Stones, Harry Styles) and starring Guy Pearce (Memento, Mare of Easttown) who is literally followed around by a camera to the point of madness. Watch that below.