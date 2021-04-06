Radiohead streaming more archival shows on their YouTube

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last April, Radiohead launched an archival streaming series for which they opened up their vault of live recordings and shared previously recorded concert videos via YouTube each week. Now, the band have just announced a second series of archival live shows from the Radiohead Public Library Vaults streaming via their YouTube Channel.

The seven week/show series kicks off this Friday, April 9 at 3 PM EDT with their January 16, 2008 in-store-performance-turned-club-show at London’s 93ft East. The show was originally supposed to be a conventional in-store at Rough Trade East celebrating the release of In Rainbows, but when hordes of fans showed up they had to relocate to the nearby 93ft East Club. This is footage was previously broadcast on Radiohead.TV but hasn't been shared in full in years. You can check out the show's setlist, and watch the video on April 9, below.

In related news, Radiohead have also released a limited edition Radiohead crew T-shirt with proceeds set to benefit their actual stagehands & crew, as well as organizations supported by #WeMakeEvents. Find out more information here and purchase the shirt here.

SETLIST: Radiohead @ 93ft East, January 16, 2008

In Rainbows

15 Step

Bodysnatchers

Nude

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

All I Need

Faust Arp

Reckoner

House of Cards

Jigsaw Falling Into Place

Videotape

Encore:

Up on the Ladder

You and Whose Army?

The National Anthem

My Iron Lung

The Bends