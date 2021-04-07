Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien remixes Paul McCartney’s “Slidin'”

Paul McCartney's upcoming III Imagined features songs from last year's McCartney III reworked/remixed/remade by a whole host of artists. He's just shared a remix of "Slidin'" as remixed by Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien. The original is in the Kills/White Stripes world of big, bluesy garage and the EOB remix dirties things up considerably, adding more snarl all around.

The remix comes with a stop-motion animated video much like the one for Paul and Beck's "Find My Way" from III Imagined. You can watch that and check out the original below.

III Imagined is out April 16 (digital) and July 23 (physical) and also features tracks with St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Blood Orange, 3D of Massive Attack, and Khruangbin.