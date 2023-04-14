Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood is selling his own olive oil

When not busy with Radiohead, The Smile and his many film scores, Jonny Greenwood is making olive oil, the old fashioned way. For the past eight years he's lived on a farm in Marche, Italy where the olives are harvested by family and friends and then pressed locally into oil. This is the first year where the farm has produced enough olive oil to share, so Greenwood has bottled it and is for sale via Radiohead's W.A.S.T.E. store.

They note that Greenwood Oil, cold pressed and extra virgin, is unfiltered so there will be some sediment. Also: "This is an artisan product, pressed and bottled locally to the farm. There may be some surface imperfections, as a result of the filling process, that you may not see with a mass manufactured product."

While every bottle is signed by Greenwood, he also encourages buyers to actually use the oil "while its contents are still young and fresh - it tastes its best in the weeks after you first open it (though is of course safe to use for much longer.)" Olive oil is not like wine, it does not get better with age and even sealed will eventually go bad.

Before you start getting out your credit card, Greenwood Oil can only been shipped within the UK. Learn more here and check out pics of the bottle below.

In other news, Jonny just announced a collaborative album with Dudu Tassa, and will be out with The Smile this summer, including a stop at NYC"s Forest Hills Stadium on July 7.

