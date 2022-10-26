Radiohead’s Philip Selway announces first solo album in 9 years, ‘Strange Dance’

While Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood remain busy with The Smile, Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has just announced his third solo album and first in nine years, Strange Dance, due February 24 via Bella Union (pre-order). The album was made with contributions from Hannah Peel, Adrian Utley, Quinta, Marta Salogni, Valentina Magaletti, and Laura Moody, and it's fleshed out by strings, horns, synths, and more. "The scale of it was very deliberate for me, from the outset," Philip says. "I wanted the soundscape to be broad and tall but somehow get it to wrap around this intimate vocal at the heart of it."

He also adds, "One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s me as a 55-year-old not trying to hide that fact. It feels kind of unguarded rather than seeing that ageing process as something that needs to be hidden. I wanted it to have that space so if you’re listening to it you can lose yourself in it. Almost like a refuge."

The first single is "Check For Signs of Life," a haunting, dreamlike song that's almost in a similar vein as Nick Cave's recent material. It's a very cool song and you can check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Little Thinghs

2. What Keeps You Awake At Night

3. Check For Signs Of Life

4. Picking Up The Pieces

5. The Other Side

6. Strange Dance

7. Make It Go Away

8. The Heart Of It All

9. Salt Air

10. There'll Be Better Days