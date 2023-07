Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has announced an NYC show supporting Strange Dance, his first solo album in nine years. It's his only date at the moment, happening on September 25 at Le Poisson Rouge, and tickets go on sale Friday, July 7 at noon.

In addition to Strange Dance, which came out in February, Philip also contributed to Lanterns On The Lake's 2023 LP Versions Of Us after the departure of drummer Ol Ketteringham.