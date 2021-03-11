Raekwon & Ghostface Killah’s Verzuz battle officially announced

As mentioned, fellow Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah will go head to head in the next Verzuz livestream battle, and details for that battle have now been revealed. It goes down Saturday, March 20 at 8 PM ET. "Steel sharpen Steel!!," Raekwon wrote on Instagram.

As usual, you'll be able to watch on Verzuz's Instagram, and in addition, the battle will also air on Triller, who recently purchased the series from creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, Pitchfork reports. The deal makes Swizz and Timb "larger shareholders" in the Triller network, and they've allocated "a portion of their equity in the Triller VERZUZ combined company to all 43 creatives who have performed on VERZUZ to date," including John Legend, DMX, Alicia Keys, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Ludacris, RZA, The-Dream, Babyface, Nelly, Jagged Edge, Jadakiss, Brandy, Monica, Gladys Knight, T-Pain, Lil Jon, DJ Premier, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Kirk Franklin, Sean Garrett, and D’Angelo.

D'Angelo was the latest Verzuz performer, and his set (performed live from The Apollo) included a surprise appearance by another Wu-Tang member, Method Man. You can watch his performance in full here.