Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels Now on Tour, 5 nights at MSG included!
Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels' very delayed tour (seriously, it's been postponed three times) is finally on, kicking off tomorrow in Wisconsin and ending in mid-August with five shows at NYC's Madison Square Garden. The original first leg of the tour has been rescheduled to 2023, stretching from February to April and covering the western half of Canada and the US. Run the Jewels will open for all but one show. See all dates below.
Saturday marks RATM's first live show (and tour) in over a decade. They've been teasing the tour on their socials for the last couple months, posting vintage show clips and snippets from their rehearsals. (Watch those below.)
Meanwhile, Run the Jewels have been busy playing festivals in the US and Europe since earlier this spring, and will be on tour across the pond again after the first leg of the "Public Service Announcement" tour.
Killer Mike's classic 2012 album, R.A.P. Music, was recently reissued on vinyl for its 10th anniversary. and you can grab that, along with RATM/Tom Morello vinyl, in our shop.
"Public Service Announcement" Tour
Jul-09 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Jul-11 Chicago, IL United Center
Jul-12 Chicago, IL United Center
Jul-15 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest
Jul-16 Quebec City, QC Festival D'Ete De Quebec (No Run the Jewels)
Jul-19 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre
Jul-21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Jul-23 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Jul-25 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Jul-27 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Jul-29 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Jul-31 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Aug-02 Washington DC Capital One Arena
Aug-03 Washington DC Capital One Arena
Aug-08 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug-09 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug-11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug-12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug-14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Cont'd (rescheduled to 2023)
Feb-22 Las Cruces, NM Pan American Center
Feb-24 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
Feb 26 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Feb 28 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Mar-03 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Mar-05 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Mar-07 Portland, OR Moda Center
Mar-09 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Mar-11 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum
Mar-13 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Mar-15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Mar-17 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
Mar-19 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Mar-20 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Mar-22 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
Mar-28 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Mar-30 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Apr-01 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Apr-02 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena