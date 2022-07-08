Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels Now on Tour, 5 nights at MSG included!

Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels' very delayed tour (seriously, it's been postponed three times) is finally on, kicking off tomorrow in Wisconsin and ending in mid-August with five shows at NYC's Madison Square Garden. The original first leg of the tour has been rescheduled to 2023, stretching from February to April and covering the western half of Canada and the US. Run the Jewels will open for all but one show. See all dates below.

Saturday marks RATM's first live show (and tour) in over a decade. They've been teasing the tour on their socials for the last couple months, posting vintage show clips and snippets from their rehearsals. (Watch those below.)

Meanwhile, Run the Jewels have been busy playing festivals in the US and Europe since earlier this spring, and will be on tour across the pond again after the first leg of the "Public Service Announcement" tour.

Killer Mike's classic 2012 album, R.A.P. Music, was recently reissued on vinyl for its 10th anniversary. and you can grab that, along with RATM/Tom Morello vinyl, in our shop.

"Public Service Announcement" Tour

Jul-09 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Jul-11 Chicago, IL United Center

Jul-12 Chicago, IL United Center

Jul-15 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest

Jul-16 Quebec City, QC Festival D'Ete De Quebec (No Run the Jewels)

Jul-19 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre

Jul-21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Jul-23 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Jul-25 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Jul-27 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Jul-29 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Jul-31 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Aug-02 Washington DC Capital One Arena

Aug-03 Washington DC Capital One Arena

Aug-08 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug-09 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug-11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug-12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug-14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Cont'd (rescheduled to 2023)

Feb-22 Las Cruces, NM Pan American Center

Feb-24 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

Feb 26 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

Feb 28 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

Mar-03 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Mar-05 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Mar-07 Portland, OR Moda Center

Mar-09 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Mar-11 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum

Mar-13 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Mar-15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Mar-17 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Mar-19 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Mar-20 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Mar-22 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

Mar-28 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Mar-30 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Apr-01 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Apr-02 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena