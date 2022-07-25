Rage Against the Machine brought out Run The Jewels for “Close Your Eyes,” Tom Morello tackled by security

Rage Against the Machine are on their long-awaited reunion tour with Run The Jewels as we speak, and so far that tour has included a call to "ABORT THE SUPREME COURT," an apparent on-stage leg injury that Zack de la Rocha powered through, and a few setlist surprises. One of those surprises came at their Toronto show on Saturday (7/23), when RATM brought Run The Jewels on stage to play "Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)," the Zack de la Rocha collaboration from 2014's Run the Jewels 2. It was the first time that Rage ever played the song at a show, but Zack previously joined Run The Jewels to play it with them at Pitchfork Festival 2015.

The Toronto show was also eventful because some fan ran on stage during set-closer "Killing in the Name," and when security went to tackle the fan, the fan escaped and the security guard accidentally tackled Tom Morello instead! Fortunately, Tom was alright, and Rage restarted the song. Check out video of that incident and the RTJ collab, and the full setlist from the show, below.

We recently caught the tour in Chicago (check out pics), and it comes to NYC for five Madison Square Garden shows in August.

Rage Against the Machine @ Scotiabank Arena - 7/23/22 Setlist (via)

Bombtrack

People of the Sun

Bulls on Parade

Bullet in the Head

Testify (With Revolver Intro)

No Shelter

Wake Up

Guerrilla Radio

Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck) (Run the Jewels cover) (with Run the Jewels) (live debut by RATM)

Vietnow

Know Your Enemy

Calm Like a Bomb

Sleep Now in the Fire

War Within a Breath

The Ghost of Tom Joad (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Freedom

Township Rebellion (bridge only) (>)

Killing in the Name (Tom Morello tackled by security guard, falls off stage)

Killing in the Name (Restarted)