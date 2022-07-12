Rage Against The Machine played Chicago’s United Center with Run the Jewels (night 1 pics, video, setlists)

After beginning their reunion tour in East Troy, WI on Saturday (7/9), Rage Against The Machine hit Chicago's United Center on Monday night (7/11) for the first of two shows. As mentioned, RATM frontman Zack de la Rocha appeared to injure his leg during the set's fourth song, "Bullet in the Head," but soldiered on, sitting on a monitor for the remainder.

Like Saturday's show, which was RATM's first in eleven years, their set on Monday kicked off with "Bombtrack" and ended with "Killing in the Name," and also included "Bulls on Parade," "Sleep Now in the Fire," "Guerilla Radio," their cover of Bruce Springsteen's "The Ghost of Tom Joad," and Evil Empire track "Down Rodeo," which they hadn't performed since 2011. They also continued their call to "ABORT THE SUPREME COURT," displaying messages about forced birth and maternal mortality rates, as well as gun violence and the inhumane tactics used on asylum-seekers and immigrants.

Run The Jewels' opening set pulled mainly from their most recent album, 2020's RTJ4, including "Walking in the Snow," "Ooh La La," and "Holy Calamafuck," and they also played a few older tracks. See pictures from the whole night by James Richards IV, both setlists, and fan-taken video clips, below.

RATM's tour continues through April of 2023, including NYC shows at Madison Square Garden on August 8, 9, 11, 12, and 14. Order RATM vinyl in the BV store

SETLIST: RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE @ UNITED CENTER, 7/11/2022

Bombtrack

People of the Sun

Bulls on Parade

Bullet in the Head

Testify

Tire Me

Wake Up

Guerrilla Radio

Down Rodeo

Know Your Enemy

Calm Like a Bomb

Sleep Now in the Fire

War Within a Breath

The Ghost of Tom Joad (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Freedom

Township Rebellion

Killing in the Name

SETLIST: RUN THE JEWELS @ UNITED CENTER, 7/11/2022

Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)

Run the Jewels

Yankee and the Brave (Ep. 4)

Ooh La La

Oh My Darling Don't Cry

Blockbuster Night Part 1

Holy Calamafuck

Legend Has It

Nobody Speak

Walking in the Snow

A Few Words for the Firing Squad (Radiation)