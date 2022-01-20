Rage Against The Machine postpone first leg of tour w/ Run the Jewels
With Rage Against The Machine dropping off the Coachella and upcoming Boston Calling lineups, we wondered if their anticipated reunion tour with Run the Jewels, which has already been rescheduled twice, was still on. The last we heard, it was set to start on March 31 in El Paso, TX, and run through August. The band have now announced that the shows scheduled for March 31 through May 23 are postponed, with new dates to be announced. The tour will now start on July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin, and the dates after that are still on (including the NYC shows at Madison Square Garden on August 8, 9, 11, 12, and 14).
"For fans wishing to obtain a refund for the postponed dates, refunds are available for a 30-day window from the point of purchase only, starting today." They write. "We will be back to you soon with the rerouted dates."
See Rage Against the Machine's updated dates below.
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE & RUN THE JEWELS 2022 TOUR
Jul-09 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Jul-11 Chicago, IL United Center
Jul-12 Chicago, IL United Center
Jul-15 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest
Jul-16** Quebec City, QC Festival D'Ete De Quebec
Jul-19 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre
Jul-21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Jul-23 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Jul-25 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Jul-27 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Jul-29 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Jul-31 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Aug-02 Washington DC Capital One Arena
Aug-03 Washington DC Capital One Arena
Aug-08 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug-09 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug-11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug-12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug-14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
* - without Run the Jewels
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE & RUN THE JEWELS POSTPONED 2022 DATES
Mar-31 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
Apr-02 Las Cruces, NM Pan American Center
Apr-04 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Apr-06 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Apr-26 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Apr-28 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Apr-30 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
May-02 Portland, OR Moda Center
May-05 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum
May-07 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
May-09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
May-11 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
May-13 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
May-15 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
May-16 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
May-18 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
May-20 St Louis, MO Enterprise Center
May-22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
May-23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena