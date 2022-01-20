Rage Against The Machine postpone first leg of tour w/ Run the Jewels

With Rage Against The Machine dropping off the Coachella and upcoming Boston Calling lineups, we wondered if their anticipated reunion tour with Run the Jewels, which has already been rescheduled twice, was still on. The last we heard, it was set to start on March 31 in El Paso, TX, and run through August. The band have now announced that the shows scheduled for March 31 through May 23 are postponed, with new dates to be announced. The tour will now start on July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin, and the dates after that are still on (including the NYC shows at Madison Square Garden on August 8, 9, 11, 12, and 14).

"For fans wishing to obtain a refund for the postponed dates, refunds are available for a 30-day window from the point of purchase only, starting today." They write. "We will be back to you soon with the rerouted dates."

See Rage Against the Machine's updated dates below.

Rage Against the Machine 2022 postponed loading...

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE & RUN THE JEWELS 2022 TOUR

Jul-09 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Jul-11 Chicago, IL United Center

Jul-12 Chicago, IL United Center

Jul-15 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest

Jul-16** Quebec City, QC Festival D'Ete De Quebec

Jul-19 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre

Jul-21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Jul-23 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Jul-25 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Jul-27 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Jul-29 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Jul-31 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Aug-02 Washington DC Capital One Arena

Aug-03 Washington DC Capital One Arena

Aug-08 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug-09 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug-11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug-12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug-14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

* - without Run the Jewels