Rage Against the Machine & Run The Jewels began 5-show MSG run (pics, videos, setlist)

After postponing it several times due to the pandemic, Rage Against the Machine finally began their first tour in 11 years last month, and last night (8/8) they began their five-show run at NYC's Madison Square Garden. Zack de la Rocha injured his leg early on during the tour, and he's been playing shows seated ever since, but he still brings an incredible amount of energy and still sounds great. Rage ran through a ton of classics, like "Bombtrack," "Bulls On Parade," "Bullet in the Head," "Testify," "Freedom," "Killing in the Name," and more, and they did their cover of Bruce Springsteen's "The Ghost of Tom Joad." To quote music journalist, author, and musician Hank Shteamer, "I’ve managed to miss seeing Rage in every prior era. Was worried that catching them this time might feel like a shadow of a greater time, esp. given Zack’s injury, but this was simply the greatest arena show I’ve ever seen. The riffs had a furious kick. The grooves were absurdly funky. Morello was out-of-his-mind energetic and inventive. And ZDLR’s conviction has only deepened with time. Put another way: I still believe them. Absolute legends."

Before RATM, the show opened up with a set from Run The Jewels, making their return to The Garden after bringing out Zack de la Rocha during their MSG set opening for Jack White in 2015, and though Zack didn't play with them this time, they did bring out another guest: local veteran Greg Nice, who joined them for his guest appearance on "Ooh La La."

RATM and RTJ's run at MSG continues with shows tonight (8/9), Thursday (8/11), Friday (8/12), and Sunday (8/14). Tickets are still available.

Fan-shot videos from the show (including one of Greg Nice's appearance), RATM's setlist, and more photos by Ellen Qbertplaya below.

Rage Against the Machine @ MSG - 8/8/22 Setlist (via)

Bombtrack

People of the Sun

Bulls on Parade

Bullet in the Head

Testify

Take the Power Back

Wake Up

Guerrilla Radio

Down Rodeo

Know Your Enemy

Calm Like a Bomb

Sleep Now in the Fire

Born of a Broken Man

War Within a Breath

The Ghost of Tom Joad (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Freedom

Township Rebellion

Killing in the Name