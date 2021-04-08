Rage Against The Machine & Run the Jewels postpone tour to 2022

After rescheduling their reunion tour with Run the Jewels to 2021, Rage Against the Machine have now pushed the anticipated tour back a second time, to spring and summer of 2022. It will now kick off on March 31 with a show in El Paso and continue through August, wrapping up with five nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden on August 8, 9, 11, 12, and 14 (tickets). See all dates below.

Not on this updated list of dates is Coachella, which RATM were originally scheduled to headline in 2020. Coachella's next edition is still TBA, however, and there is a Coachella-shaped hole in the new RATM dates, so we wouldn't be surprised to see them back on the lineup in 2022.

While you wait for the tour, add RATM's classic 1992 self-titled debut album to your record collection. Vinyl copies are available now in our shop.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE & RUN THE JEWELS 2022 TOUR

Mar-31 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

Apr-02 Las Cruces, NM Pan American Center

Apr-04 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

Apr-06 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

Apr-26 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Apr-28 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Apr-30 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

May-02 Portland, OR Moda Center

May-05 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum

May-07 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

May-09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

May-11 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

May-13 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

May-15 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

May-16 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

May-18 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

May-20 St Louis, MO Enterprise Center

May-22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

May-23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Jul-09 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Jul-11 Chicago, IL United Center

Jul-12 Chicago, IL United Center

Jul-15 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest

Jul-16** Quebec City, QC Festival D'Ete De Quebec

Jul-19 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre

Jul-21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Jul-23 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Jul-25 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Jul-27 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Jul-29 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Jul-31 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Aug-02 Washington DC Capital One Arena

Aug-03 Washington DC Capital One Arena

Aug-08 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug-09 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug-11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug-12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug-14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

** Run The Jewels Not Performing