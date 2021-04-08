Rage Against The Machine & Run the Jewels postpone tour to 2022
After rescheduling their reunion tour with Run the Jewels to 2021, Rage Against the Machine have now pushed the anticipated tour back a second time, to spring and summer of 2022. It will now kick off on March 31 with a show in El Paso and continue through August, wrapping up with five nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden on August 8, 9, 11, 12, and 14 (tickets). See all dates below.
Not on this updated list of dates is Coachella, which RATM were originally scheduled to headline in 2020. Coachella's next edition is still TBA, however, and there is a Coachella-shaped hole in the new RATM dates, so we wouldn't be surprised to see them back on the lineup in 2022.
While you wait for the tour, add RATM's classic 1992 self-titled debut album to your record collection. Vinyl copies are available now in our shop.
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE & RUN THE JEWELS 2022 TOUR
Mar-31 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
Apr-02 Las Cruces, NM Pan American Center
Apr-04 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Apr-06 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Apr-26 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Apr-28 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Apr-30 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
May-02 Portland, OR Moda Center
May-05 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum
May-07 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
May-09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
May-11 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
May-13 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
May-15 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
May-16 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
May-18 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
May-20 St Louis, MO Enterprise Center
May-22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
May-23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Jul-09 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Jul-11 Chicago, IL United Center
Jul-12 Chicago, IL United Center
Jul-15 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest
Jul-16** Quebec City, QC Festival D'Ete De Quebec
Jul-19 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre
Jul-21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Jul-23 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Jul-25 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Jul-27 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Jul-29 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Jul-31 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Aug-02 Washington DC Capital One Arena
Aug-03 Washington DC Capital One Arena
Aug-08 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug-09 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug-11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug-12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug-14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
** Run The Jewels Not Performing