Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford talks prostate cancer diagnosis & surgery

In a new interview with Spin, Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford revealed he'd been diagnosed with prostate cancer and had undergone surgery two months before Rage began their reunion tour over the summer. Asked by Spin how he found out he was sick, Commerford said:

I went to get life insurance but my PSA numbers were up. I couldn’t get it. They wouldn’t insure me. At first, the number was very low — like one-point-something. I watched it over the course of a year and a half, and it kept elevating further. Eventually, they did a biopsy and found out I had cancer, so they took my prostate out. I had been thinking, well, because they’re watching it and let it get to this point, maybe it’s not that big of a deal. I blame myself. I should have said, ‘my numbers are elevated and what does that really mean?’ I should have taken it more seriously. I should have looked into alternate therapy instead of getting sucked into the most disgusting, capitalistic machine on the face of the planet: the medical establishment.

"Two months before the tour, I had surgery and my doctors said I wasn’t going to be ready," Commerford continued. "That was brutal. I would be on stage looking at my amp in tears. Then you just kind of turn around and suck it up. Because of Zack’s injury, we had planned these little video interstitials that came in between blocks of songs. We were meant to go on stage, play some songs, go off stage, and on to the interstitials for a few minutes. It was seamless. Then he got hurt and we couldn’t leave the stage. So during the interstitials, we’re just sitting there. That was surreal. I would sometimes sit down and try to not think about certain things. It was weird. I kept it to myself throughout the touring we did and it was brutal."

Read the interview in full on Spin.

Commerford recently released "Capitalism," the first single from his new 7D7D side project. Stream that below.

Rage were forced to cancel their 2022 Europe and UK dates, and 2023 North American dates, because of the leg injury Zack de la Rocha sustained early in the tour.