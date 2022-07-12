Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha appears to injure leg during show, keeps playing

Rage Against the Machine finally began their reunion tour with Run The Jewels on Saturday (7/9) after many pandemic-related postponements, and like many other artists have been doing recently, the politically outspoken band have also used their shows to call for abortion rights. At Monday night's (7/11) show in Chicago, a roadblock showed up when frontman Zack de la Rocha appeared to injure his leg during the show, but he continued the set anyway. Consequence reports:

According to Consequence correspondent Allen Halas, de la Rocha sustained the injury four songs into the band’s main set at Chicago’s United Center. He was helped off stage by the band’s crew members, but after a brief break the concert resumed with de la Rocha performing while seated on a monitor. He attempted to stand up at various points, but was unable to put any weight on the leg.

Video of the concert shows that the apparent injury took place during "Bullet in the Head" -- watch below. UPDATE: See pictures from Monday night's show by James Richards IV below, as well.

The tour is scheduled to continue in Chicago tonight (7/12). Hopefully Zack's doing okay! All upcoming dates (five nights at Madison Square Garden included) are listed below.

Rage Against the Machine -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

7/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

7/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

7/19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

7/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

7/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

7/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

7/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

7/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

7/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

8/2 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

8/3 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

8/8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

2/22 – Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center

2/24 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

2/26 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

2/28 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

3/3 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

3/5 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

3/7 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

3/9 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

3/11 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

3/13 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

3/15 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

3/17 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

3/19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

3/20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

3/22 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premiere Center

3/28 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

3/30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

4/1 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

4/2 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena