Rahill of Habibi preps debut solo album, shares “Fables” ft Beck (watch the video)

Rahill Jamalifard, who you may remember from psych band Habibi, has announced her debut solo album, Flowers At Your Feet, which will be out May 12 via Big Dada. She made it was producer Alex Epton (FKA Twigs, Arca) and you can check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The new single is "Fables," a groovy, hallucinogenic trip featuring Beck. “'Fables' was the last song I wrote from the record," Rahill says. "It came to me while on a summer drive through the scenic mountains near my home. I wanted to capture that present moment, a heightened sensation of spirit, windows down, all senses engaged, a feeling of jubilation and bliss. [Alex] Epton channelled that stirring emotion with an infectious beat, and Beck dosed the song with his ethereal vocals and added guitar, giving the song a kaleidoscopic lens.” Beck is in the video, too, and you can watch that below.

rahill - flowers at your feet loading...

Flowers At Your Feet Tracklist

1. Healing

2. I Smile for E

3. Tell Me

4. From a Sandbox

5. Fables (feat. Beck)

6. Hesitations

7. Gone Astray

8. Bended Light

9. Ode to Dad

10. Rise so I Rose

11. Futbol

12. Nazila

13. Libra Sun

14. Note to Self