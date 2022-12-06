Railbird Festival 2023 lineup: Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, more

Railbird Festival, the music, bourbon, and equine fest based in Lexington, KY, has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition which happens June 3-4. Here's the lineup.

Saturday, June 3, will be headlined by Zach Bryan, with additional sets by Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Charley Crockett, Jenny Lewis, Lucius, Morgan Wade, Valerie June, Dehd, Neal Francis, The Heavy Heavy, Madeline Edwards, The Local Honeys, and Wayne Graham.

Sunday, June 4, features headliner Tyler Childers, plus Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Head and the Heart, Goose, Nickel Creek, Amos Lee, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sierra Ferrell, Charles Wesley Godwin, Molly Tuttle, 49 Winchester, Town Mountain, Cole Chaney, flipturn, Calder Allen, and Brit Taylor.

Tickets go on presale on Thursday, 12/8, for 1-day and 2-day general admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum passes. General sale will follow.

