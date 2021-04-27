Railbird Music Festival announces 2021 lineup (My Morning Jacket, Jason Isbell, more)

After 2020's scheduled Railbird Music Festival was cancelled due to COVID, the Lexington, KY event is set to return this summer, and tickets are on sale now.

It's happening at The Grounds at Keeneland on Saturday August 28 and Sunday August 29, and many of the artists on the 2020 lineup are scheduled to return this year. Saturday is headlined by My Morning Jacket and Leon Bridges and also features Margo Price, Midland, Japanese Breakfast, Sarah Jarosz, John Moreland, and more, while Sunday has Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Dave Matthews Band headlining, and also features Khruangbin, Band of Horses, Tanya Tucker, Colter Wall, Pinegrove, Liz Cooper and The Stampede, S.G. Goodman, and more. See the lineup in full below.

As Railbird has hosted in the past, the event will also feature Bourbon from local distilleries, fine dining, culinary experiences with world-renowned chefs, a kids' corner , off-track betting, and more.

Regarding COVID guidelines and safety measures, the festival writes, "The safety of fans, artists, and staff remains our top priority. Our team continues to be in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and we intend to abide by relevant recommendations to ensure a safe and enjoyable festival [...] We have taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our artists and employees. You must follow all posted instructions while attending Railbird Festival."