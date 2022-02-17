Ramesh (Voxtrot) announces new album ‘Eternal Spring’ (watch the video for the title track)

After the 2010 breakup of Voxtrot, singer Ramesh Srivastava went solo as Ramesh, but he hasn't released a new album since his 2014 solo debut The King. Some singles have come out since then, but now he's finally set to release a second full-length album, Eternal Spring, on March 11 via Cult Hero Records (pre-order). Along with the announcement comes the title track, a grand, '80s-style rock song with dramatic piano, sweeping strings, triumphant horns, and Ramesh's unmistakable voice in the forefront. It comes with a self-directed video that stars Ramesh alongside several dancers (with choreography by Diogo de Lima), and here's what Ramesh tells us about it:

I started writing this song when I was 31 and seeing a guy who was 24. He quickly ghosted me and I was devastated, which set me on a course of examining my dating history…illuminating my many codependent entanglements and behavior at his age. The song is a poetic exploration of the desire to break free of such entanglements into something more mature and meaningful. When we made the video I was considering how my experience as a gay person has informed my approach to dating — that most areas of my life have been affected by an underlying lack of self-worth and that the journey toward true love begins with a battle for self-love. Thus, I wanted it to be a visual love letter to the particular power(s) that I perceive in LGBTQ+ people, inspired by directors like Pedro Almodóvar and Isaac Julien’s 1989 film Looking for Langston. The video follows a loose narrative of starting in isolation, finding one’s people, experiencing the intentionality of nature/divinity within, and ultimately celebrating that beauty.

Watch the new music video and the album trailer below.

Tracklist

1. Redemption 04:33

2. Wilderness of the Heart 03:31

3. Rush 03:51

4. Eternal Spring 04:12

5. The Fool 03:56

6. New Style 03:46

7. Revolution 04:15

8. Valentino 04:14

9. Acid & Tender 03:21

10. Ramos Improv Suite 03:13