Rammstein announce new 2022 stadium tour dates

Rammstein had already rescheduled their 2020 North American stadium tour for this August, September and October, and now they've moved it another year. The tour now kicks off August 21, 2022 at Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau and includes stops in Minneapolis (8/27 at U.S. Bank Stadium), Philly (8/31 at Lincoln Financial Field), Chicago (Soldier Field on 9/3), the NYC-area (NJ's Metlife Stadium on 9/6), San Antonio (Alamodome on 9/17), and two nights at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 23 & 24. The 9/24/2022 L.A. date is new. They've also added a third night at Mexico City's Foro Sol and their three night run is October 1-3. All tour dates are listed below.

Tickets for the new L.A. and Mexico City shows will go on sale to the public 10am local time Friday, May 28. Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates.

Rammstein say this tour will bring their "full-scale stadium production to this continent for the first time ever." You can watch a trailer for the tour below.

The band released their first album in a decade in 2019 and you can watch a few videos from that, as well as the video for their classic single "Du Hast," below.

RAMMSTEIN - RESCHEDULED 2021 TOUR DATES

Sunday, August 21, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

Saturday, August 27, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, September 3, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Friday, September 9, 2022 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Saturday, September 17, 2022 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Friday, September 23, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Saturday, September 24, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum***

Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

Sunday, October 2, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol***

update: this post mistakenly said the dates were in 2021. now fixed