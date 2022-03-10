Rammstein announce new album ‘Zeit': watch the over-the-top video for the title track

Rammstein will release Zeit, their eighth album, on April 29. The album's title track (German for "time") is also its album's first single, which finds the band dabbling in sunny reggae. Just kidding, "Zeit" is full-on operatic, bombastic Rammstein, and you wouldn't want it any other way. Epic is their only mode.

Likewise, "Zeit" comes with one of the band's signature grand guignol music videos, directed by Robert Gwisdek, that has the band literally fighting the sands of time, intercut with grim reapers, birth sequences, the whole circle of life and human existence in six beautifully-shot, over-the-top, probably NSFW minutes. Watch that below.

The full tracklist for Zeit has not been revealed, but you can check out the cover art below.

After having to reschedule twice due to the pandemic, Rammstein will be bringing their "full-scale stadium production" to North America for the first time ever this summer and fall, including a NYC-area show at NJ's MetLife Stadium on September 6. All dates are listed below.

RAMMSTEIN - 2022 TOUR DATES

Aug 21, 2022 - CA - Montreal - Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug 27, 2022 - US - Minneapolis - U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug 31, 2022 - US - Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field

Sep 3, 2022 - US - Chicago - Soldier Field

Sep 6, 2022 - US - East Rutherford (NYC) - MetLife Stadium

Sep 9, 2022 - US - Foxborough (Boston) - Gillette Stadium

Sep 17, 2022 - US - San Antonio - Alamodome

Sep 23, 2022 - US - Los Angeles - Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sep 24, 2022 - US - Los Angeles - Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Oct 1, 2022 - MX - Mexico City - Foro Sol

Oct 2, 2022 - MX - Mexico City - Foro Sol