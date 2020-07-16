Rammstein announce rescheduled 2021 North American tour dates

Rammstein had to postpone their 2020 North American tour -- which supports their first album in a decade and is also their most extensive run on our side of the Atlantic in nearly a decade -- and now they've announced the new dates for 2021. That includes shows at Chicago's Soldier Field on 9/1, New England's Gilette Stadium on 9/8, NJ's MetLife Stadium on 9/10, LA's Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on 9/18, and more. Unfortunately, the DC date had to be cancelled entirely. The band writes:

The tour will now begin on August 22, 2021 in Montreal and end on October 1, 2021 in Mexico City; the full list of rescheduled dates are below. All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Ticket holders will receive an email notification from the ticketing company soon that includes information on how to request a refund if you are unable to attend the rescheduled date. Unfortunately, the previously scheduled show in Washington, DC has been cancelled due to scheduling issues, and refunds will be available at point of purchase. To purchase tickets for the 2021 tour, please visit rammstein.com. Thank you so much for your patience, and we are looking forward to seeing you next year!

All dates:

8/22/21 Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

8/26/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

9/01/21 Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

9/03/21 Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

9/08/21 Foxborough (Boston), MA @ Gillette Stadium

9/10/21 East Rutherford (NYC), NJ @ MetLife Stadium

9/18/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

9/24/21 San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

9/30/21 Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

10/1/21 Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol