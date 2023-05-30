Rammstein deny allegations that Till Lindemann spiked a fan’s drink with drugs at pre-party

Rammstein have responded after a woman claimed she had her drink spiked with drugs by frontman Till Lindemann at a pre-party ahead of the band's Lithuania show earlier this month. "With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment," they write on Twitter. "We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter."

The allegations were first posted on Reddit on May 23, Loudwire points out, where they have since been deleted. A post made by Shelby69666, titled "Fuck Rammstein," included a photo of a bruise and the caption "Spiked, no idea when this happened." Twitter user @Shelbys69666 also tweeted extensively about the allegations, writing most recently, "Just spent almost 5 hours on video call with Lithuanian police. They have finally taken an official statement from me and given me a reference number. I’m incredibly disappointed by how this has been handled by 'professionals'."

She also wrote, "I’d like to clarify again. Till did NOT touch me. He accepted I did not want to have sex with him. I never claimed he raped me. Please read the entire Twitter thread for full context before making reports."