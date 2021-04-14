Rammstein unveil pricey Balenciaga merch collection

If you ever had the thought, "Rammstein merch, but make it fashion," pricey Parisian fashion house Balenciaga has the collection for you. As Metal Sucks points out, they've teamed up with the band for a line of limited edition merch, available online and in select stores. Sadly, heavy metal meets high fashion this isn't; aside from a cropped hoodie and rain jacket, the cuts all look like what you might see at any concert merch table, all on black with generic graphics. The prices, however, are just what you'd expect from a Balenciaga collab: they start at $495 for a cap, and run all the way up to $2250 for that rain jacket. Preview the pieces below.

Meanwhile, for Rammstein merch that won't break the bank, we have two of their albums in our shop now: limited edition 2LP pressings of their fifth album, 2005's Rosenrot, and sixth album, 2009's Liebe ist für alle da.