Rammstein’s Till Lindemann shares provocative “I Hate Children” video

For folks marking off the days until Rammstein's 2022 stadium tour, here's something that maybe tide you over for a little while. Frontman Till Lindemann has released a new solo single, "Ich hasse Kinder," which translates to "I Hate Children." The heavy industrial metal track is about being seated on a plane next to a child and the subsequent annoyance and joy that could come with that. He ultimately decides that he loves children -- with the caveat "but they have to be mine."

The new single unsurprisingly comes with a wild, provocative and expensive-looking video, directed by Serghey Grey, that is way over the top, full of violence, explosions, fascist imagery, and Moscow scenery. It's a lot and probably not appropriate for work but you rarely see videos with this kind of production value anymore. Revel in the bombast and watch below.

Earlier this year, Lindemann released Russian language single "Любимый город" ("Favorite City") and you can watch the video for that below.

Rammstein's 2022 North American tour includes a show at NJ's Metlife Stadium on September 6 and two nights at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 23 & 24.