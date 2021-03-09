Ramones, Gang of Four, Joy Division & more added to Tim’s Twitter Listening Party Schedule

What began in Spring 2020 as a way to collectively kill time during the early days of the pandemic, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess' Twitter listening parties for classic and new albums -- featuring live-tweeting from the artists who made them -- are still going strong. We're coming up quickly on the one-year anniversary of the series.

The upcoming Listening Party schedule includes: Lamb of God's S/T album on 3/11; Gang of Four's Entertainment! and The Bangles' Everything on 3/12; Supergrass' Road to Rouen and Echo & The Bunnymen's Heaven Up Here on 3/13; Laurie Anderson's Big Science on 4/15; Belly's King on 4/17; The National frontman Matt Berninger's Serpentine Prison on 3/19; a TTLP one-year celebration featuring Talk Talk's Laughing Stock, Prefab Sprout's Jordan: The Comeback, Edwyn Collins' Gorgeous George and Joy Division's Still on 3/23; OMD's debut album on 3/27; Ramones' S/T and Leave Home on 3/28; The Clientele's Suburban Light on 4/1; Teenage Fanclub's new album Endless Arcade 5/6; and Iceage's new album Seek Shelter on 5/8.

With nearly all of these and the rest of the upcoming schedule, the artist (or one of the artists) will be participating, tweeting along with anecdotes and answering fan questions. (Some, like the Ramones' listening parties, have no guests but invite fans to share thoughts and memories.) Head to Tim's website for details on listening party participants and check out the upcoming schedule below.

TIM'S TWITTER LISTENING PARTY 2021 SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES ET)

3/9 @ 3 PM - Dennis Bovell - Brain Damage

3/9 @ 5 PM - Ohtis - Curve Of Earth

3/10 @ 3 PM - The Blow Monkeys - She Was Only A Grocer's Daughter

3/11 @ 4 PM - Jane Weaver - Flock

3/11 @ 5 PM - Lamb of God - S/T

3/12 @ 1 PM - Gang of Four - Entertainment!

3/12 @ 4 PM - The Bangles - Everything

3/13 @ 3 PM - Supergrass - Road To Rouen

3/13 @ 4 PM - Echo & the Bunnymen - Heaven Up Here

3/15 @ 5 PM - Pearl Charles - Magic Mirror

3/16 @ 4 PM - Jesus Jones - Perverse

3/17 @ 5 PM - The Anchoress - The Art of Losing

3/18 @ 5 PM - Bob - Leave the Straight Life Behind

3/19 @ 4 PM - Matt Berninger - Serpentine Prison

3/20 @ 4 PM - Pele - Fireworks

3/20 @ 5 PM - Cherry Ghost - Thirst for Romance

3/21 @ noon - Blood Wizard - Western Spaghetti

3/21 @ 1 PM - The Nix - Sausage Studio Sessions

3/21 @ 3 PM - Tom Sanders - Only Magic

3/21 @ 4 PM - Albertine Sarges - The Sticky Fingers

3/21 @ 5 PM - Fimber Bravo - Lunar Tredd

3/22 @ 2 PM - Black Honey - Written & Directed

3/23 @ 2 PM - Talk Talk - Laughing Stock

3/23 @ 4 PM - Prefab Sprout - Jordan: The Comeback

3/23 @ 5 PM - Edwyn Collins - Gorgeous George

3/23 @ 6 PM - Joy Division - Still

3/25 @ 4 PM - Ist Ist - Architecture

3/26 @ 5 PM - Ed Dowie - The Obvious I

3/27 @ 4 PM - OMD - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

3/28 @ 1 PM - Ramones - Ramones

3/28 @ 2 PM - Ramones - Leave Home

3/31 @ 1 PM - Dodie - Build a Problem

4/1 @ 3 PM - The Clientele - Suburban Light

4/4 @ 3 PM - Gary Moore - Still Got the Blues

4/5 @ 3 PM - Cathal Coughlan - Song Of Co-Aklan

4/5 @ 5 PM - Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg

4/6 @ 4 PM - Animals That Swim - I Was the King, I Really Was the King

4/10 @ 4 PM - Flyte - This is Really Going to Hurt

4/11 @ 4 PM - Altered Images - Bite

4/13 @ 4 PM - Its Immaterial - Life's Hard & Then You Die

4/15 @ 4 PM - Laurie Anderson - Big Science

4/17 @ 4 PM - ZOÉ - Memo Rex Commander y el Corazón Atómico de la Vía Láctea

4/17 @ 5 PM - Belly - King

4/23 @ 4 PM - Tom Jones - Surrounded by Time

5/6 @ 4 PM - Teenage Fanclub - Endless Arcade

5/8 @ 4 PM - Iceage - Seek Shelter

9/23 @ 4 PM - Pixies - Trompe Le Monde