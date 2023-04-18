Rancid announce new album ‘Tomorrow Never Comes,’ share title track (exclusive pink vinyl)

It's a busy year for Tim Armstrong. Not only did he reunite with Operation Ivy's Jesse Michaels in the new ska band Bad Optix, Rancid just announced their first new album in six years. It's called Tomorrow Never Comes, it was produced by longtime collaborator/Epitaph founder/Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz, and it comes out on June 2 via Hellcat/Epitaph. The lead single is the title track, which picks right up where Rancid's other genuinely good late-career albums left off. It's a street punk ripper that sounds like classic Rancid, and it scratches the same itch as Rancid's actual classics. They aren't changing things up much these days, but they still know how to churn out anthems with real urgency. Check it out below.

We've got an exclusive opaque neon pink vinyl variant of the album, and that's limited to just 500 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:

We've got more Rancid vinyl, merch, and apparel in stock right now too, and you can check out our full Rancid collection in the BV shop. (We've got some Op Ivy vinyl & tees too.)

Rancid also have upcoming US festival appearances at Punk Rock Bowling, Aftershock, and Louder Than Life, and upcoming international dates too. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Tomorrow Never Comes

Mud, Blood, & Gold

Devil In Disguise

New American

The Bloody & Violent History

Don't Make Me Do It

It's a Road to Righteousness

Live Forever

Drop Dead Inn

Prisoners Song

Magnificent Rogue

One Way Ticket

Hellbound Train

Eddie the Butcher

Hear Us Out

When The Smoke Clears

Rancid -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/28 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling

6/2 - Rimini, Italy - Slam Dunk

6/3 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Media Center Cvetlicarna *

6/4 - Linz, Austria - SBAM Festival

6/6 - Warsaw, Poland - Letnia Scena Progresji *

6/8 - Hyvinkaa, Finland – Rockfest

6/9 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

6/10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet *

6/12 - Berlin, Germany- Columbiahalle *

6/13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof *

6/15 - Vitoria, Spain - Azkena Rock

6/16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

6/17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

6/20 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley*

6/21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse *

6/23 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air Festival

6/24 - Munster, Germany - Vainstream Rockfest

6/25 - Tabor, Czech Republic - Mighty Sounds Festival

9/21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Fest

10/8 - Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

* w/ The Bronx, Grade 2