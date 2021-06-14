Rancid, Dropkick Murphys & The Bronx announce 2021 tour dates (Forest Hills Stadium included)

Pick up Rancid merch and Dropkick Murphys music & merch in our store.

Rancid and Dropkick Murphys have rescheduled the "Boston to Berkeley II" tour that was originally planned for 2020. It now goes down in summer/fall 2021, surrounding both bands' appearances at Riot Fest and Aftershock, and The Bronx are opening, making for a great triple bill.

There's an Asbury Park show on August 27 at Stone Pony Summer Stage (tickets) and a NYC show at Queens' Forest Hills Stadium on August 28 (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (6/18) at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Earlier this year, Dropkick Murphys released their new album Turn Up That Dial (which you can pick up coke bottle green vinyl, along with other Dropkick Murphys records and merch, in our store). The Bronx's new album VI comes out the day of the NJ show (8/27).

Rancid's latest album was 2017's Trouble Maker, which you can read about in our list of Rancid albums ranked. We've also got some Rancid merch in our store.

Rancid / Dropkick Murphys / The Bronx -- 2021 Tour Dates

TUE 10 AUGUST - The Ledge Waite Park AmphitheaterSaint Cloud, MN, US

WED 11 AUGUST - Crossroads KC at GrindersKansas City, MO, US

FRI 13 AUGUST - Lincoln on the StreetsLincoln, NE, US

SAT 14 AUGUST - WaveWichita, KS, US

SUN 15 AUGUST - Pop's OutsideSauget, IL, US

TUE 17 AUGUST - Wild Things ParkWashington, PA, US

WED 18 AUGUST - Andrew J. Brady Icon Music CenterCincinnati, OH, US

FRI 20 AUGUST - Bank of New Hampshire PavilionGilford, NH, US

SAT 21 AUGUST - PalladiumWorcester, MA, US

SUN 22 AUGUST - Artpark AmphitheaterLewiston, NY, US

MON 23 AUGUST - EXPRESS LIVE!Columbus, OH, US

WED 25 AUGUST - Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond RacewayRichmond, VA, US

FRI 27 AUGUST - Stone Pony Summer StageAsbury Park, NJ, US

SAT 28 AUGUST - Forest Hills StadiumQueens, NY, US

TUE 31 AUGUST - Skyline Stage, Mann Center for the Performing ArtsPhiladelphia, PA, US

WED 1 SEPTEMBER - Hartford Healthcare AmphitheaterBridgeport, CT, US

FRI 17 SEPTEMBER – SUN 19 SEPTEMBER - Riot Fest 2021Chicago, IL, US

FRI 24 SEPTEMBER - Ascend AmphitheaterNashville, TN, US

SAT 25 SEPTEMBER - Atlanta Civic CenterAtlanta, GA, US

MON 27 SEPTEMBER - Old Concrete Street Pavilion & AmphitheaterCorpus Christi, TX, US

WED 29 SEPTEMBER - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand PrairieGrand Prairie, TX, US

FRI 1 OCTOBER - Mission BallroomDenver, CO, US

SAT 2 OCTOBER - Rio Tinto StadiumSandy, UT, US

MON 4 OCTOBER - Ford Idaho Center AmphitheaterBoise, ID, US

TUE 5 OCTOBER - WAMU TheaterSeattle, WA, US

THU 7 OCTOBER - Frost Amphitheater at StanfordPalo Alto, CA, US

THU 7 OCTOBER – SUN 10 OCTOBER - Monster Energy Aftershock 2021Sacramento, CA, US

SAT 9 OCTOBER - The ObservatorySanta Ana, CA, US

SUN 10 OCTOBER - Petco ParkSan Diego, CA, US

TUE 12 OCTOBER - Mesa AmphitheatreMesa, AZ, US

WED 13 OCTOBER - Vina Robles AmphitheatrePaso Robles, CA, US

FRI 15 OCTOBER - The Theatre at Virgin HotelsLas Vegas, NV, US

SAT 16 OCTOBER - Shrine LA OutdoorsLos Angeles (LA), CA, US

--

