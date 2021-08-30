Rancid, Dropkick Murphys & The Bronx played Forest Hills Stadium (pics, videos, setlists)
After rescheduling it from 2020, Rancid and Dropkick Murphys kicked off the "Boston to Berkeley II" tour earlier this month, and on Saturday (8/28) they hit NYC's Forest Hills Stadium, moved from the original routing's stop scheduled for NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17. Another update made to the rescheduled run is that the tour is now being opened by The Bronx, who released their new album VI one day before the Forest Hills show.
Dropkick Murphys also put out a new album this year, Turn Up That Dial, and they played a large chunk of that album at the show, plus a handful of other fan favorites like "The State of Massachusetts," "Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya," "Boys on the Docks," "Road of the Righteous," "Citizen C.I.A.," and of course their signature song "I'm Shipping Up To Boston," which closed the set.
Rancid, with no new album to support, relied most heavily on their classic ...And Out Come the Wolves, playing over half the album, opening their set with its standout track "Roots Radical" and closing with its two other biggest crowdpleasers: "Time Bomb" and "Ruby Soho." They also played other classics like "Radio," Salvation," "St. Mary," "Rejected," "Fall Back Down," and more. During "Harry Bridges" from the classic Let's Go album, Ken Casey and James Lynch from the Dropkick Murphys joined them on stage.
No one from Rancid joined Dropkick Murphys during their set, but Tim Armstrong and Lars Frederiksen did join them for "Barroom Hero" in Asbury Park the previous night.
Videos, setlists, and more pictures by Stephanie Augello from the NYC show, plus a clip of Tim and Lars joining Dropkick Murphys in NJ, below.
Dropkick Murphys @ Forest Hills Stadium - 8/28/21 Setlist (via)
The State of Massachusetts
The Boys Are Back
Turn Up That Dial
L-EE-B-O-Y
Middle Finger
Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya
Queen of Suffolk County
Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding
Good as Gold
The Bonny (Gerry Cinnamon cover)
Citizen C.I.A.
Road of the Righteous
Boys on the Docks
I Wish You Were Here
Going Out In Style
Rose Tattoo
I'm Shipping Up to Boston
Rancid @ Forest Hills Stadium - 8/28/21 Setlist (via)
Roots Radicals
Fall Back Down
Journey to the End of the East Bay
Maxwell Murder
The 11th Hour
Last One to Die
Black & Blue
East Bay Night
Listed M.I.A.
Harry Bridges (With Ken Casey and James Lynch)
Ghost of a Chance
St. Mary
Telegraph Avenue
Old Friend
Where I'm Going
Salvation
Rejected
The Wars End (Lars solo)
Gunshot
Olympia WA.
Encore:
Radio
Time Bomb
Ruby Soho