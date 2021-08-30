Rancid, Dropkick Murphys & The Bronx played Forest Hills Stadium (pics, videos, setlists)

After rescheduling it from 2020, Rancid and Dropkick Murphys kicked off the "Boston to Berkeley II" tour earlier this month, and on Saturday (8/28) they hit NYC's Forest Hills Stadium, moved from the original routing's stop scheduled for NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17. Another update made to the rescheduled run is that the tour is now being opened by The Bronx, who released their new album VI one day before the Forest Hills show.

Dropkick Murphys also put out a new album this year, Turn Up That Dial, and they played a large chunk of that album at the show, plus a handful of other fan favorites like "The State of Massachusetts," "Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya," "Boys on the Docks," "Road of the Righteous," "Citizen C.I.A.," and of course their signature song "I'm Shipping Up To Boston," which closed the set.

Rancid, with no new album to support, relied most heavily on their classic ...And Out Come the Wolves, playing over half the album, opening their set with its standout track "Roots Radical" and closing with its two other biggest crowdpleasers: "Time Bomb" and "Ruby Soho." They also played other classics like "Radio," Salvation," "St. Mary," "Rejected," "Fall Back Down," and more. During "Harry Bridges" from the classic Let's Go album, Ken Casey and James Lynch from the Dropkick Murphys joined them on stage.

No one from Rancid joined Dropkick Murphys during their set, but Tim Armstrong and Lars Frederiksen did join them for "Barroom Hero" in Asbury Park the previous night.

Videos, setlists, and more pictures by Stephanie Augello from the NYC show, plus a clip of Tim and Lars joining Dropkick Murphys in NJ, below.

Dropkick Murphys @ Forest Hills Stadium - 8/28/21 Setlist (via)

The State of Massachusetts

The Boys Are Back

Turn Up That Dial

L-EE-B-O-Y

Middle Finger

Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya

Queen of Suffolk County

Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding

Good as Gold

The Bonny (Gerry Cinnamon cover)

Citizen C.I.A.

Road of the Righteous

Boys on the Docks

I Wish You Were Here

Going Out In Style

Rose Tattoo

I'm Shipping Up to Boston

Rancid @ Forest Hills Stadium - 8/28/21 Setlist (via)

Roots Radicals

Fall Back Down

Journey to the End of the East Bay

Maxwell Murder

The 11th Hour

Last One to Die

Black & Blue

East Bay Night

Listed M.I.A.

Harry Bridges (With Ken Casey and James Lynch)

Ghost of a Chance

St. Mary

Telegraph Avenue

Old Friend

Where I'm Going

Salvation

Rejected

The Wars End (Lars solo)

Gunshot

Olympia WA.

Encore:

Radio

Time Bomb

Ruby Soho