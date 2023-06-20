Rancid, Jawbreaker, Descendents, Joyce Manor & more playing 1234FEST in Philly/NJ & Denver

A new mini punk festival is coming to New Jersey (Philly area) and Denver this summer called 1234FEST. The lineup's got Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, Descendents, Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dillinger Four, and it goes down on September 9 in Denver at The JunkYard and September 23 in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

Tickets for Denver and New Jersey go on BrooklynVegan presale Wendesday (6/21) at 10 AM Eastern. Check back here Wednesday morning for the password. If you miss out on the presale, you can try again for tickets when the general public on-sale begins Friday (6/23) at 10 AM local.

Stacked with veteran bands, Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, Descendents, and Dillinger Four will surely be playing songs from throughout their storied career, and we might get a few new Rancid songs too. Their first album in six years, Tomorrow Never Comes, came out earlier this month.

Joyce Manor are nearing veteran status themselves, having recently celebrated the 10th anniversaries of their first two albums, and they released their great new album 40 oz. to Fresno last year. Listen to our podcast episode with them for more. They also open for Weezer on tour this summer, including a show at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium.

1234FEST loading...

-

10 Punk Rock Action Figures We Want To Own