Rancid, Pennywise & Suicidal Tendencies members form The Crew, release debut song “One Voice”

The Crew is not just the name of the classic 7Seconds record that's getting reissued, it's also the name of a new supergroup with vocalist Tim Armstrong (Rancid), vocalist and guitarist Fletcher Dragge (Pennywise), vocalist Mike Muir (Suicidal Tendencies), bassist Matt Freeman (Rancid), and drummer Byron McMackin (Pennywise). They've just released their first single, "One Voice," and it's a middle-fingers-up street-punk stomper that you could picture Rancid or Penynwise putting out in the '90s. Fletcher says:

Collaborating with Tim Armstrong, Mike Muir, And Matt Freeman has been an awesome experience, obviously Byron Mcmackin and I go way back. Byron and I had a demo of ‘One Voice’ laying around for couple years, and I thought it would be cool to bring a couple old friends on board to breath some new life into it. Watching these guys lay down their own personal trademark styles on this song was nothing short of amazing! I think it’s safe to safe we’re all pretty fucking stoked on the final product, and being able to donate proceeds to Musack feels pretty awesome as well. Find it, crank it up, and enjoy!

Musack, which the song supports, "is a 501c3 that helps kids and teens by supporting great music teachers and music programs from coast to coast and beyond. Inspired by the words on Woody Guthrie's guitar: 'This Machine Kills Fascists.' Musack believes getting music into the hands of kids and teens can help them face whatever challenges that stand in their way."

Pre-order the 7" and stream the track below...

