Rancid share 58-second ripper “Don’t Make Me Do It” off new LP

Rancid recently announced their first album in six years, Tomorrow Never Comes, and released its title track which we named one of the best punk songs of April. Now they've shared a second single, the 58-second "Don't Make Me Do It," and like the title track, it's a street punk ripper that sounds like classic Rancid and also sounds as fresh and fired-up as they ever have. Its speed and brevity makes its sound like something that could've fit on Rancid 2000, and if you like that era of Rancid you should definitely hear this. Listen below.

Our pink vinyl variant of the new album is sold out, but we've got lots of other Rancid records and merch on sale in our shop. Rancid tour dates are listed below.

Rancid -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/28 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling

6/2 - Rimini, Italy - Slam Dunk

6/3 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Media Center Cvetlicarna *

6/4 - Linz, Austria - SBAM Festival

6/6 - Warsaw, Poland - Letnia Scena Progresji *

6/8 - Hyvinkaa, Finland – Rockfest

6/9 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

6/10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet *

6/12 - Berlin, Germany- Columbiahalle *

6/13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof *

6/15 - Vitoria, Spain - Azkena Rock

6/16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

6/17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

6/20 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley*

6/21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse *

6/23 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air Festival

6/24 - Munster, Germany - Vainstream Rockfest

6/25 - Tabor, Czech Republic - Mighty Sounds Festival

9/21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Fest

10/8 - Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

* w/ The Bronx, Grade 2