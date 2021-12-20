Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen announces spring tour

Rancid's Lars Frederiksen will be supporting his To Victory EP on tour in 2022, with spring dates in Scottsdale, Santa Ana, San Diego, Oakland, Chicago, Hamtramck, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cambridge and Garwood, NJ. Comedian Joe Sib opens all shows; West Coast dates are also with DJ Chris Powerhouse and the rest of the tour features Boss Hooligan Soundsystem. All dates are listed below.

The NJ show is at Crossroads on April 29 and tickets for the whole tour are on sale now.

You can pick up To Victory on neon violet vinyl, along with a few other Lars records, in the BV shop. Stream To Victory below.

Lars Frederiksen - 2022 Tour Dates

Mar 29 Pub Rock Scottsdale, AZ (w/Joe Sib, DJ Cris Powerhouse)

Mar 30 Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA (w/Joe Sib, DJ Cris Powerhouse)

Apr 01 Music Box San Diego, CA (w/Joe Sib, DJ Cris Powerhouse)

Apr 03 Starline Oakland, CA (w/Joe Sib, DJ Cris Powerhouse)

Apr 22 Reggie's Chicago, IL (w/Joe Sib, Boss Hooligan Soundsystem)

Apr 23 Small's Hamtramck, MI (w/Joe Sib, Boss Hooligan Soundsystem)

Apr 25 Crafthouse Pittsburgh, PA (w/Joe Sib, Boss Hooligan Soundsystem)

Apr 26 Ottobar Baltimore, MD (w/Joe Sib, Boss Hooligan Soundsystem)

Apr 28 Middle East Cambridge, MA (w/Joe Sib, Boss Hooligan Soundsystem)

Apr 29 Crossroads Garwood, NJ (w/Joe Sib, Boss Hooligan Soundsystem)