Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen releasing solo record ‘To Victory’ – pre-order on exclusive blue vinyl

Lars Frederiksen, longtime Rancid guitarist/vocalist (and frontman of Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards and The Old Firm Casuals), is now putting out his first-ever solo release. To Victory, a six-song collection of reinvented songs from his other projects, along with a few covers, is due out November 19 via Pirates Press Records. See the tracklisting below.

We've teamed up with Lars and Pirate Press for a special "royal blue with black galaxy" 12" vinyl pressing of the record. It's limited to only 500 copies

Lars Frederiksen - To Victory Tracklist

1. God And Guns

2. Army Of Zombies

3. Tomorrows Girls

4. Motherland

5. Comin' Home

6. Skunx

note: we originally thought this variant was limited to 200, but quickly learned it was actually 500