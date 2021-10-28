Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen strips down “Army of Zombies” for debut solo EP (watch the video)

Pre-order Lars Frederiksen's debut solo EP on limited royal blue with black galaxy vinyl.

As mentioned, Rancid guitarist/vocalist Lars Frederiksen is putting out his debut solo EP, To Victory, on November 19 via Pirates Press Records. It features newly-recorded versions of songs from Lars' projects Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards and The Old Firm Casuals, plus covers of U.K. Subs and KISS, and we're now premiering his new solo version of the Bastards' "Army of Zombies." The original version on the Bastards' self-titled 2001 debut LP is a punk ripper, but Lars strips things back and slows things down for this version, which is fueled by acoustic guitar and tambourine, but still has a coat of distortion and a ton of punk energy. Listen and watch the zombie-filled, Tiny Concert-created video below.

The EP is available on "royal blue with black galaxy" 12" vinyl, limited to 500, and you can pre-order a copy in our store. View a mock-up of the vinyl below.

