Rap supergroup HRSMN (Ras Kass, Kurupt, Killah Priest, Canibus) finally releasing proper LP, share video

HRSMN is the hip hop supergroup of Ras Kass, Kurupt, Killah Priest, and Canibus, whose debut album The Horsemen Project was unintentionally leaked in 2003 and then heavily bootlegged. Now they're finally following it with a proper album, The Last Ride ("aka the debut final album"), on June 18 via Fat Beats Records. It features guest appearances and production from Planet Asia, Hus Kingpin, Chino XL, Wais P, RBX, Phil da Agony, Tragedy Khadafi, Bronze Nazareth and Anno Domini.

Along with the announcement comes lead singles "Believer" and "False Profits," and as you might expect from these four, it's a very fine example of the aggressive, in-the-pocket '90s hip hop that they all helped shape, and it sounds fresh today too. Watch the joint video for the two singles below.

Tracklist

Sintro (Ras Kass x Kurupt x Canibus x Killah Priest)

Centaurs (Ras Kass x Kurupt x Canibus x Killah Priest)

This Shit Right Here (Ras Kass x Kurupt x Canibus x Killah Priest)

Champion (Ras Kass x Killah Priest) Feat Planet Asia, Chino XL & Blakkamoore

Morticians (Ras Kass x Kurupt x Canibus x Killah Priest)

One Second (Ras Kass x Kurupt) Feat Hus Kingpin

Love and War (Ras Kass x Kurupt x Killah Priest) Feat Wais P & Kia Jeffries

Believer (Ras Kass x Kurupt x Canibus x Killah Priest) Feat inDJnous

False Profits (Killah Priest)

Apocalips Now (Ras Kass x Kurupt x Canibus x Killah Priest) Feat Dina Rae

Impossible (Ras Kass x Kurupt x Canibus x Killah Priest) Feat RBX

Burger King (Ras Kass x Killah Priest) Feat Phil da Agony & El Gant

The Last Ride (Ras Kass x Kurupt x Canibus x Killah Priest)

Ride On (Ras Kass x Kurupt x Canibus x Killah Priest) Feat Tragedy Khadafi

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today