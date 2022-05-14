Rapper Lil Keed dead at 24

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed has died at 24 years old, a rep for Keed confirmed to Complex. Cause of death is not known.

Keed released his debut mixtape Trapped on Cleveland in 2018 and signed to Young Thug's YSL Records later that year. Multiple projects followed, including Keed Talk to 'Em, Long Live Mexico, and two more installments of his Trapped On Cleveland series, most recently 2020's Trapped On Cleveland 3. He also released A-Team, a collaborative project with Zaytoven, Lil Gotit, and Lil Yachty, and appeared on YSL's Slime Language and Slime Language 2 albums.

Gotit mourned Keed's death on social media, writing, "Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries. I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy."

Keed's girlfriend and the mother of their daughter Naychur also shared a post:

Watch the video for Keed's 2019 single "Oh My God":