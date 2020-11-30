Rapper Tripple Beanz shot and killed in Newark

Rapper Tripple Beanz, aka Corey Thompson, was shot and killed on the street in Newark, NJ on November 27, CBS New York reports. He was 29. According to the police, and as video of the incident shows, the rapper was about to get in his Range Rover on the 300 block of Avon Avenue when two masked assailants got out of another SUV and opened fire.

According to Essex County PD, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

DFG Recording Studio, who worked with Beanz, posted a tribute, saying "So lost for words... 😔Our hearts are hurting bad here at DFG 😥💔Beanz man. A superstar in the making and more importantly family here. Genuinely was tryna change his life around. This was a man who WORKED and had SO MUCH TALENT 😩 This whole thing is so fucked. Tripple Beanz, we love you man and your legacy will forever live on through us and your music."

Tripple Beanz collaborated with Fetty Wap on "Let's Get It," and he's also appeared on tracks by Gunplay and VetoYNV. His most recent single, "Dumb Shit," came out in October, and the day before he was killed, Beanz shared part of a new single, "Brand New 40" on his Instagram. Watch that below.

Rest in peace.