Rapsody, Jorja Smith, Chronixx & more on new Roc Nation social justice benefit comp

Roc Nation has released a new benefit compilation, Reprise: A Roc Nation Album, with proceeds going to The Gathering For Justice, Until Freedom, Equal Justice Initiative, Grassroots Law Project and NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice. It features an awesome and diverse cast of musicians, from North Carolina spitter Rapsody to UK soul singer Jorja Smith to UK grime MC AJ Tracey to Jamaican reggae futurist Chronixx to genre-defying Chicago rapper Vic Mensa to LA crooner Ty Dolla $ign to melodic Compton rapper Buddy and more. Not only does the comp benefit several good causes, but the music itself takes on topical issues and delivers powerful messages. Stream the whole thing: