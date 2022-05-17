Rapsody says new album’s almost done, playing women’s basketball halftime show tonight at Barclays

Women's basketball team the NY Liberty face off against the Connecticut Sun tonight (5/17) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Some extra motivation to check out tonight's game: the halftime show features a performance by Rapsody. Tickets are still available.

In other news, Rapsody has been in "album mode" lately and says it's "almost done." Stay tuned for more on that.

Recently, Rapsody helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX -- which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government -- with new song "Dust to Diamonds" featuring Faouzia. "It was an honor to shine light on some of the many athletes, coaches, executives, trainers and more who have impacted the culture in this way," Rapsody said, and you can watch the video below.

Rapsody's last album was 2019's Eve and she also features on Phife Dawg's posthumous solo album from earlier this year.