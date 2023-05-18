Rare Fugazi footage screening at Nitehawk Williamsburg & Prospect Park

You may recall that earlier this year "We Are Fugazi From Washington DC," a compilation of rare performance footage of Fugazi -- curated by Joe Gross, Joseph Pattisall and Jeff Krulik, and featuring footage shot by filmmaker Lance Bangs and others -- screened in Washington, DC to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the band's final show. That footage is now coming to NYC, where it will screen at Nitehawk WIlliamsburg on June 1 (7 PM) and Nitehawk Prospect Park on June 6 (7 PM). Tickets for both are on sale now.

Both screenings, which are part of the BrooklynVegan-presented Music Driven series, have Q&As afterwards. At Nitehawk Williamsburg it will be with Jeff Krulik, Sean Capone, Joe Gross and Joseph Pattisall, while at Nitehawk Park Slope it will be with Fugazi's Guy Picciotto, Sohrab Habibion (Edsel, SAVAK), Geoff Sanoff (Edsel), Sean Capone, and Jeff Krulik.

Check out the poster and some of Sean Capone's Fugazi footage, below.