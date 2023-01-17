Rare Fugazi live footage screening in DC to commemorate the 20 years since their last live show

To commemorate the 20 years since Fugazi's last show (November 4, 2002), Washington, DC's AFI Silver is presenting a screening of crowd-sourced, fan recorded live shows and rare archival footage on February 11. The night is titled "We Are Fugazi From Washington, DC" and was curated by Joe Gross, Joseph Pattisall and Jeff Krulik, featuring footage shot by filmmaker Lance Bangs and others, and "celebrates the fans and their cameras, as much as the band itself — a collision/collusion of the ephemeral moment on stage, and the moments captured on camera."

Tickets, which are appropriately $5, are on sale now. Check out some of Lance Bangs' footage and the poster for the event, below.

Pick up Fugazi vinyl in the BV shop.