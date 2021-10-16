Rare GWAR, Cannibal Corpse & other Metal Blade records now available (limited splatter vinyl)

Rare Metal Blade variants now available individually in the BV shop...

Earlier this year, an eight-album, nine-disc vinyl Metal Blade Records vinyl box set became available -- featuring records by GWAR, Cannibal Corpse, King Diamond, The Black Dahlia Murder, Amon Amarth, Omen, Fates Warning, and Armored Saint -- now exclusively in our stores. Limited to 1000 copies worldwide, you can still pick up one of those box sets, but we've also opened a limited amount of them and put the super limited, 180g, two-colored splatter vinyl records on sale individually. The full list:

1. Omen — Warning of Danger (1985)

2. Fates Warning — The Spectre Within (1985)

3. GWAR — America Must Be Destroyed (1991)

4. Cannibal Corpse — Butchered at Birth (1991)

5. King Diamond — Voodoo (1998)

6. The Black Dahlia Murder — Miasma (2005)

7. Amon Amarth — Twilight of the Thunder God (2008)

8. Armored Saint (exclusively in our stores)

Head to our store to grab them while they last, along with many other records by these bands and many others.

The box set, which spans Metal Blade Records' trailblazing history -- from the label's scrappy eighties to its chart-topping '10s -- comes with deluxe liner notes, a photo booklet, and a bonus Metal Blade axe patch.

There's also an accompanying five-episode podcast series featuring Metal Blade founder Brian Slagel and members of the included bands to guide listeners on a four-week journey through the hard-hitting albums.

Meanwhile, Cannibal Corpse just announced a tour, and GWAR are on tour now. Still waiting for those new King Diamond and Mercyful Fate albums, but Mercyful Fate does have reunion shows coming up.