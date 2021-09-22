Rare Jean-Michel Basquiat works featured in new ‘King Pleasure’ exhibit opening in 2022

A new major Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibition is coming to NYC next year. Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure opens April 9, 2022 at NYC's Starrett-Lehigh Building and features over 200 never before and rarely seen paintings, drawings, ephemera and artifacts from his family's collection.

Architect Sir David Adjaye OBE is the Exhibition Designer and he said in a statement, "The vision for this project — to reclaim the narrative of Basquiat’s life and work and to shed new light on an artist that is only partially understood — aligns deeply with my studio’s mission of using design as a storytelling device. I envision the exhibition as an intimate narrative journey that not only displays his trailblazing career but cultivates his spirit and mission through the eyes and insights of his own family.”

The family has just shared the themes and environments that will make up the King Pleasure exhibit:

- In 1985, Jean-Michel created two paintings, Nu-Nile and Untitled, for iconic NYC nightclub Palladium’s VIP area, the Michael Todd Room. The exhibition will recreate this space including video and soundtrack. This gallery also showcases Jean-Michel’s participation in the club scene. PLACE JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT- This gallery will contain oral histories from members of Jean-Michel’s family and a close circle of friends as well as posthumous awards and exhibitions.

No word on when tickets go on sale yet, but you can sign up for updates.

There will also be an accompanying Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure book to be published in April 2022.