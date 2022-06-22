Rat Tally announces debut album ‘In My Car’ ft. Jay Som & Madeline Kenney, shares song

It's been a year and a half since Rat Tally (aka LA singer/songwriter Addy Harris) signed to 6131 and released her first single for the label, "Shrug," and now she has finally announced her debut album, In My Car, due August 12 via 6131 (pre-order). The album features guest vocals by Jay Som (on "White Girls") and Madeline Kenney (on the title track), and the first single is "Spinning Wheel." It's a lovely, dreamy indie folk song and you can stream it below.

Rat Tally also opens for Macseal at Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on July 31 and opens for Nectar in Chicago this Friday (6/24).

Tracklist

1. Longshot

2. Spinning Wheel

3. Zombies

4. Tacoma Narrows

5. Prettier

6. In My Car (feat. Madeline Kenney)

7. Allston

8. Phone

9. White Girls (feat. Jay Som)

10. Hold Me Over

11. Mount Auburn Cemetery

12. Looking For You