Rat Tally signs to 6131, shares new song “Shrug”

Rat Tally (aka LA singer/songwriter Addy Harris) released her debut EP When You Wake Up in 2019, which is a very cool offering of emo-ish singer/songwriter stuff of the boygenius/Soccer Mommy variety, and now she has signed to 6131 Records (Julien Baker, Touche Amore, Joyce Manor, etc) and her first single for the label is "Shrug."

"This song is about navigating romantic relationships while struggling with mental health," Addy says. "Sometimes we know we aren’t in the best place to start something, but it can be difficult to separate that idea from the feeling of being undeserving of love because of mental illness." Like the EP, it's very good stuff, and you can hear it for yourself right here:

If you haven't heard it already, listen to her 2019 EP too:

--

