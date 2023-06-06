Ratboys announce new Chris Walla-produced LP ‘The Window,’ share “It’s Alive!”

Chicago's Ratboys have announced their fourth album, The Window, due August 25 via Topshelf (pre-order). It was the first album that founding members Julia Steiner and Dave Sagan wrote collaboratively with the rhythm section they've solidified over the past few years, Sean Neumann (bass) and Marcus Nuccio (drums). They spent 2020 demoing the new songs, then spent 2021 practicing them, and then headed to Seattle to make the album with producer and former Death Cab For Cutie member Chris Walla. “The language Chris uses when speaking about music comes from a very emotionally centered place, and that’s something that resonated with us. He would say things like, ‘This cymbal hurts my feelings,’ or ‘This song is like a cat,’” says Nuccio.

Neumann adds, "We didn’t get bogged down in technical terms, and he never placed pressure on us in that way. With Chris steering the ship, we were free to go off on little creative expeditions and come up with parts and ideas we’d never imagined."

The first single is the warm, ragged, Americana-tinged indie rock of "It's Alive!," which is fueled by a refrain you can sing along to after just one listen. Check out the John TerEick-directed video below.

Ratboys also announced a headlining tour, including shows in NYC, Boston, Philly, Montreal, Toronto, Denver, Portland, LA, Austin, their Chicago hometown, and more. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (6/9) at 10 AM local.

The NYC stop is September 27 at Bowery Ballroom. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Making Noise for the Ones You Love

2. Morning Zoo

3. Crossed that Line

4. It’s Alive!

5. No Way

6. The Window

7. Empty

8. Break

9. Black Earth, WI

10. I Want You (Fall 2010)

11. Bad Reaction

Ratboys -- 2023 Tour Dates

Fri. Aug. 25 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Thu. Sep. 21 - Champaign-Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Festival

Fri. Sep. 22 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

Sat. Sep. 23 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Tue. Sep. 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Wed. Sep. 27 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Thu. Sep. 28 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Fri. Sep. 29 - Montreal, QC @ POP Montreal

Sat. Sep. 30 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

Mon. Oct. 2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall

Tue. Oct. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ No Class

Wed. Oct. 4 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

Fri. Oct. 6 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Sat. Oct. 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

Thu. Oct. 19 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb

Sat. Oct. 21 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Sun. Oct. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Tue. Oct. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

Wed. Oct. 25 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Fri. Oct. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

Sat. Oct. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park

Sun. Oct. 29 - San Diego, CA @ The Loft at UC San Diego

Mon. Oct. 30 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Tue. Oct. 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Thu. Nov. 2 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Fri. Nov. 3 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

Sat. Nov. 4 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada