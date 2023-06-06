Ratboys announce new Chris Walla-produced LP ‘The Window,’ share “It’s Alive!”
Chicago's Ratboys have announced their fourth album, The Window, due August 25 via Topshelf (pre-order). It was the first album that founding members Julia Steiner and Dave Sagan wrote collaboratively with the rhythm section they've solidified over the past few years, Sean Neumann (bass) and Marcus Nuccio (drums). They spent 2020 demoing the new songs, then spent 2021 practicing them, and then headed to Seattle to make the album with producer and former Death Cab For Cutie member Chris Walla. “The language Chris uses when speaking about music comes from a very emotionally centered place, and that’s something that resonated with us. He would say things like, ‘This cymbal hurts my feelings,’ or ‘This song is like a cat,’” says Nuccio.
Neumann adds, "We didn’t get bogged down in technical terms, and he never placed pressure on us in that way. With Chris steering the ship, we were free to go off on little creative expeditions and come up with parts and ideas we’d never imagined."
The first single is the warm, ragged, Americana-tinged indie rock of "It's Alive!," which is fueled by a refrain you can sing along to after just one listen. Check out the John TerEick-directed video below.
Ratboys also announced a headlining tour, including shows in NYC, Boston, Philly, Montreal, Toronto, Denver, Portland, LA, Austin, their Chicago hometown, and more. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (6/9) at 10 AM local.
The NYC stop is September 27 at Bowery Ballroom. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. Making Noise for the Ones You Love
2. Morning Zoo
3. Crossed that Line
4. It’s Alive!
5. No Way
6. The Window
7. Empty
8. Break
9. Black Earth, WI
10. I Want You (Fall 2010)
11. Bad Reaction
Ratboys -- 2023 Tour Dates
Fri. Aug. 25 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
Thu. Sep. 21 - Champaign-Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Festival
Fri. Sep. 22 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
Sat. Sep. 23 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
Tue. Sep. 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Wed. Sep. 27 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Thu. Sep. 28 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Fri. Sep. 29 - Montreal, QC @ POP Montreal
Sat. Sep. 30 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern
Mon. Oct. 2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall
Tue. Oct. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ No Class
Wed. Oct. 4 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
Fri. Oct. 6 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Sat. Oct. 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee
Thu. Oct. 19 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb
Sat. Oct. 21 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Sun. Oct. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Tue. Oct. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
Wed. Oct. 25 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Fri. Oct. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord
Sat. Oct. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park
Sun. Oct. 29 - San Diego, CA @ The Loft at UC San Diego
Mon. Oct. 30 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Tue. Oct. 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
Thu. Nov. 2 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
Fri. Nov. 3 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
Sat. Nov. 4 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada