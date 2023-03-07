Ratboys return with new single “Black Earth, WI,” playing SXSW

Ahead of their appearance at SXSW this month, Chicago's Ratboys have shared single "Black Earth, WI." It's their first new music since 2021's Happy Birthday, Ratboy. Vocalist/guitarist Julia Steiner shares, “We recorded ‘Black Earth, WI’ live off the floor in Seattle last year at the amazing Hall of Justice and it was our first time recording straight to tape. We had to be conscious of how many takes we could fit onto a reel, but lucky for us, take two was the one.”

"Black Earth, WI" builds from indie country to a sprawling instrumental with a killer guitar solo to an anthemic singalong chorus to a final bass- and vocals-driven refrain. The song comes with a music video made by the band from found VHS footage of storm chasers. Check it out below.

Ratboys have a few other US live dates coming up too. All dates below.

Ratboys -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sun. March 12 - St. Louis, MO @ Central Stage

Tue. March 14 - Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie's Indoors (High Road Touring Showcase) - 12:30AM

Wed. March 15 - Austin, TX @ Hotel San Jose (South by San Jose) - 3:00PM

Thu. March 16 - Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie's Outdoors (Topshelf Records Showcase) - 12:00AM

Fri. March 17 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom (SmartPunk Showcase) - TBD

Thu. March 30 - Notre Dame, IN @ University of Notre Dame - Stepan Center

Sat. April 22 - Iowa City, IA @ Strauss Hall at Hancher