Ratboys & Wild Pink announce co-headlining tour

Ratboys and Wild Pink are teaming up for a co-headlining tour this fall. It kicks off on September 12 in Pittsburgh, and hits Washington DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Woodstock, St. Louis, Denver, Boise, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Spring Green; see all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 16 (tickets), the Woodstock show is at The Colony on September 17 (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is at Bootleg Bar on October 1 (tickets). Both bands also have separate Chicago dates: Ratboys play Riot Fest, and Wild Pink play a show at Empty Bottle on October 7 (tickets).

Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday, June 11 at 12 PM local time.

Wild Pink released a new album, A Billion Little Lights, this year, and they have an EP, 3 Songs, due out June 25. Ratboys released Happy Birthday, Ratboy, featuring new recordings of all five songs from their first EP, and five more college-era tracks, in April. Stream A Billion Little Lights and Happy Birthday, Ratboy below.

WILD PINK & RATBOYS: 2021 TOUR

Sep 12 Sun Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA, United States

Sep 14 Tue Songbyrd Music House Washington, DC, United States

Sep 15 Wed Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA, United States

Sep 16 Thu Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY, United States

Sep 17 Fri Colony Woodstock, NY, United States

Sep 18 Sat Bug Jar Rochester, NY, United States *

Sep 19 Sun Rumba Cafe Columbus, OH, United States *

Sep 19 Sun Riot Fest, Chicago, IL, United States #

Sep 20 Mon Blueberry Hill St Louis, MO, United States

Sep 22 Wed Globe Hall Denver, CO, United States

Sep 24 Fri Treefort Music Fest 2021 Boise, ID, United States *

Sep 27 Mon Barboza Seattle, WA, United States

Sep 28 Tue Mississippi Studios Portland, OR, United States

Sep 30 Thu Bottom Of the Hill San Francisco, CA, United States

Oct 1 Fri Bootleg Theater Los Angeles, CA, United States

Oct 2 Sat Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ, United States

Oct 6 Wed Shi-tty Barn Spring Green, WI, United States

Oct 7 Thu Empty Bottle Chicago, IL, United States *

* - without Ratboys

# - without Wild Pink